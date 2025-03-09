Ohio State, Tyler Bowen resetting offensive line board ahead of busy spring

Ohio State is within two weeks of returning to practice, and the new look at the position units is rolling along.
Ohio State is back in the fight for Texas offensive lineman Zaden Krempin and he's ready to make a key visit.
Examining the top options for James Laurinaitis as Ohio State looks inside of Ohio for 2026 linebackers.
Looking at what Ohio State's tight ends did in 2024 and what's coming back in 2025
Ohio State will be back on the practice field in March. It's never too early to evaluate the roster intrigue.
