Top 50 prospect Wolfe impressed with what Ohio State has to offer
Top 50 class of 2021 prospect Hudson Wolfe was impressed with his first visit to Ohio State.
Ohio State hosted a star-studded list of visitors on Saturday for their game against Michigan State. Among the list of those in attendance was 2021 right end Hudson Wolfe.
The Savannah (Tn.) Hardin County product had never been to Ohio State prior to this weekend’s two-day visit, and he came away very impressed with what the Buckeyes have to offer him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news