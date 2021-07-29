After nearly a month with no visits, a quiet period began on Sunday that would allow high school prospects to return to college campuses until this upcoming Saturday.

Ohio State is taking full advantage of this as the program is hosting their first recruiting event of the summer that is non-camp related. Today's cookout will be an opportunity for Ryan Day and his staff to continue the relationships they have established with some of their top targets in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.

Without further ado, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at all of the visitors, including a couple of key rising senior targets, who are expected to be in town on Thursday.