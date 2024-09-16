Three Questions as Buckeyes get back to work for Marshall tuneup

Ohio State's offseason splashes showed up in a major way against an outmatched Western Michigan team.
Ohio State got off to a blistering start and cruised to an easy win over Western Michigan on Saturday at the Horseshoe.
On short notice, Sonny Styles shifted over to middle linebacker and earned more acclaim from Ohio State.
Ohio State impressed receiver Donovan Murph on his initial visit with the Buckeyes.
Howard showed a glimpse of his playmaking skills in Saturday's win against Akron.
Ohio State's offseason splashes showed up in a major way against an outmatched Western Michigan team.
Ohio State got off to a blistering start and cruised to an easy win over Western Michigan on Saturday at the Horseshoe.
On short notice, Sonny Styles shifted over to middle linebacker and earned more acclaim from Ohio State.