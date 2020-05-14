National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here looking at the best power trios in college football, a Power Five look at teams ready to break out and how it’s time to play some football.

2. Power Five breakout teams

Purdue's Rondale Moore (Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports)

Who’s ready to break out in each Power Five conference? Why not take a shot in the dark. Big Ten — I’m starting with the hardest conference by far. Minnesota already broke out last season and you can’t really say Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State or Michigan can you? At one point I thought about Iowa, but it lost a lot and Nebraska still isn’t ready for prime time. I’ll go with Purdue, assuming Rondale Moore stays healthy and that offense clicks. SEC — I’m going with Florida here and that may be considered too easy. But Georgia has had a recent stranglehold on the SEC East and this could be the year the Gators change that. ACC — I’m torn on this one and I answered Louisville a while back in Ask Farrell, but knowing the Cards won’t win their division I’m changing my pick. UNC is loaded and it can win the Coastal. Just look at the weapons on offense. Pac-12 — This is easy for me. It’s Arizona State. With quarterback Jayden Daniels and a young defense, this is a team ready to take the next step. Herm Edwards has surprised me and will surprise many more. Big 12 — This was a toss-up between Iowa State and Oklahoma State, but I’m going with the Cowboys. The offense has the potential to be very special and that’s all it takes in the Big 12 to make a major move. Next week I’ll do the teams under the gun in each Power Five conference.

