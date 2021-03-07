COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Buckeyes sought an end to their late-season misery on Saturday, and nearly accomplished that goal before a late barrage by the Fighting Illini handed Ohio State its fourth-straight loss to close out the regular season.

Reminiscent of Ohio State’s Feb. 25 loss to Michigan State, the Buckeye offense couldn’t buy a bucket when it mattered most, and Illinois surged ahead in the final minute to spoil Senior Day festivities for the Scarlet and Gray.

RECAP: Ohio State coughs up late lead, drops fourth straight in loss to Illinois

Ohio State is now postseason bound, locked in as the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will return to action next week in Indianapolis. Before then though, we have a bit more dissecting to do when it comes to the Buckeyes’ regular season finale.

Here are three key stats that reveal exactly what went wrong for the Buckeyes in their Saturday matchup.