BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State coughs up late lead, drops fourth straight in loss to Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Despite holding a three-point lead with 92 seconds left, the Buckeyes went cold late and dropped their fourth game in a row to end the regular season on Saturday.

No. 4 Illinois (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten) avenged its Jan. 16 loss to No. 7 Ohio State (18-8, 12-8) by finishing with a 9-0 run in the final 2:13 to beat the Buckeyes 73-68 at the Schottenstein Center.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who missed the past several games for the Illini with a facial fracture, scored six of the final nine points and finished with 19 for the game.

Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams tied the game 68-68 with a 3 with 1:31 on the clock, and after a missed 3 from Ohio State forward Kyle Young on the other end, Dosunmu converted an and-one on a dribble drive.

Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, who led Ohio State with 19 points on Saturday, nailed a 3 from the wing to push Ohio State ahead 63-59 with 5:27 left, and he did it again at 3:46, this time from the top of the arc to keep the Buckeyes up 68-64.

But the Buckeyes wouldn’t score again, missing their last 10 shots of the game.

After trailing at halftime, the Buckeyes began the second half with a 6-0 run to take a 43-41 lead courtesy of a transition layup from senior guard CJ Walker following a steal on the other end.

Illinois responded to take a five-point lead thereafter, but Walker tied things up once again at the 10:52 mark with a 3 off the dribble to make it 50-50.

Despite being outshot by 20 percent from the floor in the first half, an offensive rebound and putback from Liddell with five seconds left allowed the Buckeyes to go into halftime down just four points.

Illinois shot 62.1 percent in the opening 20 minutes, as Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn connected on 10 of their 12 shot attempts to combine for 21 points, leading the Illini to a 41-37 advantage at intermission.

Offensive production was largely a two-man act for the Buckeyes early on, as junior guard Duane Washington and redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing combined for 20 of the first 22 points for Ohio State.

Liddell missed his first five shot attempts of the game, and two missed free throws from the Buckeyes’ star forward with less than three minutes to go helped ignite a quick Illini run that put them up nine points with 1:09 to play in the half.

The 3-point shooting of Ohio State, which came alive in the final few minutes of the half, helped keep the Buckeyes in the game despite the overall shooting percentage disparity.

Junior forward Justin Ahrens and Liddell hit three triples in the final 4:11 of the half, and Ohio State hit six total in the opening period while Illinois hit just 1-for-6 from deep.

Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo scored 11 points of his own in the first half, giving the Fighting Illini three double-digit scorers before halftime. Curbelo finished with 19 points for the game.

With the loss, Ohio State will next take the court on Thursday in Indianapolis as the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.