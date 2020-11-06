BuckeyeGrove - Three crucial questions for Ohio State basketball entering the season

When a team has as much turnover as Ohio State basketball experienced this off-season, there are bound to be a few major question marks hanging above the season.

Combine that roster turnover with a global pandemic, pushed-back start date, and drastically changed schedule, and the result is a recipe for the unknown. Entering season No. 4 at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann has slowly constructed a roster that fits his style-- in large part through the transfer market. The influx of new talent entering Columbus is what makes this season so hard to predict. We’re already nearing three weeks out from Ohio State's season-opener, whenever that may be. Schedule mayhem aside, let's attempt to answer three key questions about this Ohio State roster.



1. How will Ohio State replace the production of Kaleb Wesson?

This is the big one. Wesson was not just Ohio State’s leading scorer last season. He directed traffic on offense, had his own gravity in the post, was a top-notch three-point shooter, and anchored the paint on defense. Replacing the big man will be easier said than done. Harvard transfer Seth Towns is a high-level scorer, but Holtmann has stated that Towns most likely will not be ready to play full-contact basketball come late November. The 2018 Ivy League Player of the Year is recovering from a series of leg injuries that have held him out for two years.

Ohio State may take a committee-based approach for matching everything Wesson provided. Between Towns (16 points per game in 2017-18), Sueing (14.3 points per game in 2018-19), and junior guard Duane Washington (Ohio State’s second-leading scorer last season), there will be more than enough scoring punch to make up for Wesson’s 14 points per contest last season. It’s every other area that will provide a challenge. Wesson pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game as a junior and commanded the interior. E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young can match his output on the boards, but neither has the size or post skill to control the offense. One of the two starting big men will have to become an outside threat to spread the floor for the athletic wings on the roster. Under Holtmann, Ohio State has played slow, and rightfully so. In his first season sans-Wesson, that outlook may have to change. There are plenty of skilled guards and wings on the roster, and without a go-to post threat like the big man was, the best way to stay competitive on offense is to utilize the athleticism of this roster. Replacing a player with Wesson’s impact across the board is nearly impossible. The key for transitioning to a post-Wesson era will be adapting to the new strengths this team provides. There is more than enough talent to make up for his stats, but replacing his presence on the court will be a work in progress throughout this season.

2. Who is the third big man on this roster?

Chris Holtmann has been impressed with freshman forward Zed Key in the preseason. (AP)

The starting big men for Ohio State have been set for months now. The promising sophomore Liddell owns one spot and experienced senior Young will man the middle. Both are talented and have shown plenty of ability to hold their own inside, but both are also significantly undersized. Ideally, Holtmann can find a third big to rely on when one of his horses needs a rest. Last season, that energy off the bench came from Liddell, who stepped up in a major way in late Big Ten play.

Entering this year, there appear to be two main options for key bench minutes down low: 6-foot-10 sophomore Ibrahima Diallo and 6-foot-8 freshman Zed Key. Diallo appeared sparingly last season, playing in just eight games for a total of 40 minutes. The Senegal native is long but very thin and was extremely raw on the court as a freshman.

With a full year of college and off-season under his belt, Diallo has the potential to make a major leap and become an asset for a fun-sized Ohio State team in 2020-21. Time will tell, but Holtmann has stressed patience when it comes to the second-year center. On the flip side, the Buckeyes' head coach has raved about Key, a four-star recruit from Long Island.

“Zed has been –– as we’d expected –– he’s physical, he’s 6-8, 7-1 wingspan, about 255 pounds. He’s used a lot of that 255 pounds in our workouts,” Holtmann said. “He’s a strong, strong kid.” Key already has the body of an experienced high-major player. His size and strength give him an advantage over where Diallo was as a freshman. Key may be able to battle in Big Ten play from the jump, a rare trait for a first-year player in the conference.

Inevitably, Key will experience the freshman woes that most do under Holtmann-- Liddell went through a similar stretch last season and blossomed late. If Key can replicate that growth, he has a chance to become an important contributor for an Ohio State team that needs interior strength. No matter which one of the big men steps up, it’s critical that bench production from the forward spot exists. Young has struggled with leg injuries throughout his career and Liddell is still growing as a player.

Depth on the inside is critical, especially in a physical conference like the Big Ten.

3. Who plays behind C.J. Walker?

A non-COVID-19 related medical condition has ended the collegiate basketball career of Utah State transfer guard Abel Porter, Ohio State announced in a release Wednesday.



➡️ https://t.co/zQrKBMQqZ2 pic.twitter.com/RaIx2HZ8iG — BuckeyeGrove (@OSUatRivals) November 4, 2020