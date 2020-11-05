BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State opts out of Crossover Classic

Less than a month after learning it would take on Memphis in the newly-formed Crossover Classic, the Ohio State men's basketball team has opted out of the South Dakota-based event, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Goodman cited rising cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota that would force a 14-day quarantine upon Ohio State's return to campus following the tournament.

South Dakota has reported one of the highest positivity rates nationwide in recent weeks, prompting the Ohio Department of Health to issue a quarantine recommendation.

Ohio State was originally scheduled to travel to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving week to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The tournament was cancelled in September, moved to South Dakota and renamed the Crossover Classic in early October.

Utah opted out of the event last week and was replaced by South Dakota State. Dayton is also among the list of teams currently scheduled to participate in Sioux Falls. The Flyers' status is currently unknown.



Per its schedule on the official Ohio State Athletics website, the Buckeyes' next listed contest is Dec. 2 against Morehead State in Columbus.

If Ohio State finds another early-season tournament, the maximum number of games it can partake in this season is 27, per an NCAA Division I Council ruling. Without an event like the Crossover Classic, that maximum drops to 24 games.

The Big Ten has not yet released a schedule for the upcoming season.



