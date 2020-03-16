The Pryor Impact
The Dead Period hasn't slowed down Ohio State's recruiting efforts one bit as the Buckeyes landed their third commitment in less than 48 hours on Monday night. Cornelius (NC) Hough running back Evan Pryor was the latest high profile prospect to commit to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over North Carolina, Georgia, Penn State, and many others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news