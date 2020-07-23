BuckeyeGrove - The ones that got away: Recruiting flips out of Ohio State

The addition of four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock to the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class may be a net positive for the program, but it didn’t come without a proverbial price.

One-time three-star Buckeye cornerback commit Devonta Smith reopened his recruitment on June 25 and became a prospective member of the Alabama Crimson Tide four days later, which freed up space in the Ohio State secondary for Hancock to come aboard.

On Wednesday we tackled Ohio State’s recent history with notable commitment flips into the program, but today we break down how the Buckeyes have been impacted by recruits that have flipped to other schools.

Smith is far from the most highly-ranked prospect to jump ship in the past several years, but here we dive into notable recruits of three to five-star status that have pursued potentially greener pastures after once envisioning a career in Columbus.