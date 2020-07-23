BuckeyeGrove - The ones that got away: Recruiting flips out of Ohio State

The ones that got away: Recruiting flips out of Ohio State
The addition of four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock to the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class may be a net positive for the program, but it didn’t come without a proverbial price.
One-time three-star Buckeye cornerback commit Devonta Smith reopened his recruitment on June 25 and became a prospective member of the Alabama Crimson Tide four days later, which freed up space in the Ohio State secondary for Hancock to come aboard.
On Wednesday we tackled Ohio State’s recent history with notable commitment flips into the program, but today we break down how the Buckeyes have been impacted by recruits that have flipped to other schools.
Smith is far from the most highly-ranked prospect to jump ship in the past several years, but here we dive into notable recruits of three to five-star status that have pursued potentially greener pastures after once envisioning a career in Columbus.
Five-stars:
Ohio State brought in two five-stars that originally committed to other schools since the 2012 recruiting class, but it has lost out several more than that in the same time period.
Jim Tressel’s resignation in the summer of 2011 led to Ohio native and five-star offensive tackle prospect Kyle Kalis jumping ship in favor of archrival Michigan to the dismay of many fans.
In fact, reported threats against Kalis helped spur on a memorable quote from the St. Edward High School alum, when he said there would be “blood on the field” in his first matchup with the Buckeyes in 2012. Ultimately though, Kalis never won a game against Ohio State in five attempts.
But the Buckeyes lost another five-star prospect in the very next recruiting cycle, when Alex Anzalone, the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country, switched over to Florida. The Pennsylvania native and No. 28 overall recruit wouldn’t register more than 14 tackles in a season until his last in Gainesville, but it was good enough to get him drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft.
