Ohio State finally got a win over Clemson on Sunday, just not in the parameters of a four-quarter game of football.

Instead it came on the recruiting trail, as four-star 2021 cornerback Jordan Hancock flipped to Ohio State after first committing to Clemson in March. Hancock decommitted from the Tigers just five days prior to the announcement that he would become a future Buckeye.

Hancock may be the first player to flip to Ohio State in this recruiting cycle, but recent history suggests that the Buckeyes will likely reap the benefits of several prospects changing their mind to end up in Columbus after first committing elsewhere.

Here’s a breakdown of notable flips to Ohio State since 2012.