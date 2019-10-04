News More News
Depth chart/status update prior to Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes are back in action tomorrow at 7:30pm (ABC) at Ohio Stadium and we have the latest update from the WHAC on who won't be available and who might still be a game-time decision.

Last week the Buckeyes welcomed back some major help on the defensive line while Branden Bowen was listed as a game-time decision, only later to not go as Josh Alabi stepped into that role and not only graded out as a champion but also earned team offensive player of the week honors.

Bowen is now not mentioned on either list nor is Tyreke Smith and the Buckeyes also see a couple of players who had been listed as unavailable for some time now up a list with CJ Saunders set to as a game-time decision, while Rashod Berry is now listed as a game-time decision after playing extensive minutes against Nebraska.

We have the latest update for Michigan State week.

Game-Time Decision

* TE Rashod Berry

* DE Tyler Friday

* H-Back C.J. Saunders

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Ellijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* LB Teradja Mitchell

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Mack -OR-

Chris Olave

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

CJ Saunders -OR-

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nicholas Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

Antwuan Jackson

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Jerron Cage

DE

Jonathon Cooper

Tyreke Smith

Zach Harrison

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Dure Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
