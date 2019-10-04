COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes are back in action tomorrow at 7:30pm (ABC) at Ohio Stadium and we have the latest update from the WHAC on who won't be available and who might still be a game-time decision.

Last week the Buckeyes welcomed back some major help on the defensive line while Branden Bowen was listed as a game-time decision, only later to not go as Josh Alabi stepped into that role and not only graded out as a champion but also earned team offensive player of the week honors.

Bowen is now not mentioned on either list nor is Tyreke Smith and the Buckeyes also see a couple of players who had been listed as unavailable for some time now up a list with CJ Saunders set to as a game-time decision, while Rashod Berry is now listed as a game-time decision after playing extensive minutes against Nebraska.

We have the latest update for Michigan State week.