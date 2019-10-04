Depth chart/status update prior to Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes are back in action tomorrow at 7:30pm (ABC) at Ohio Stadium and we have the latest update from the WHAC on who won't be available and who might still be a game-time decision.
Last week the Buckeyes welcomed back some major help on the defensive line while Branden Bowen was listed as a game-time decision, only later to not go as Josh Alabi stepped into that role and not only graded out as a champion but also earned team offensive player of the week honors.
Bowen is now not mentioned on either list nor is Tyreke Smith and the Buckeyes also see a couple of players who had been listed as unavailable for some time now up a list with CJ Saunders set to as a game-time decision, while Rashod Berry is now listed as a game-time decision after playing extensive minutes against Nebraska.
We have the latest update for Michigan State week.
Game-Time Decision
* TE Rashod Berry
* DE Tyler Friday
* H-Back C.J. Saunders
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* DT Noah Donald
* WR Ellijah Gardiner
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* LB Teradja Mitchell
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague -OR-
Marcus Crowley -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Austin Mack -OR-
|
Chris Olave
|
WR-X
|
Binjimen Victor
|
Garrett Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
CJ Saunders -OR-
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Matthew Jones
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
Antwuan Jackson
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Jerron Cage
|
DE
|
Jonathon Cooper
|
Tyreke Smith
Zach Harrison
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
Baron Browning
|
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Josh Proctor
|
SS
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Dure Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Demario McCall
|
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave