News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-24 14:43:28 -0500') }} football Edit

The Burke Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

Ohio State continues to stockpile talent in the defensive secondary in the 2021 class and the Buckeyes added another top target on Sunday in Rivals250 standout Denzel Burke. The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro cornerback pushed up his timeline and pledged to the Buckeyes over finalists Colorado, Oregon, USC, and Washington, giving Ohio State its third commitment from a true cornerback prospect in the class.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}