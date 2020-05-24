Ohio State continues to stockpile talent in the defensive secondary in the 2021 class and the Buckeyes added another top target on Sunday in Rivals250 standout Denzel Burke. The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro cornerback pushed up his timeline and pledged to the Buckeyes over finalists Colorado, Oregon, USC, and Washington, giving Ohio State its third commitment from a true cornerback prospect in the class.



