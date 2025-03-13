Ohio State defensive line breakdown: Looking to what's next in 2025

Tyler Bowen has reset the offensive line recruiting board at Ohio State in the month he's been with the Buckeyes.
What we learned from Ryan Day's first press conference of the 2025 season
Ohio State is closing in on the return of spring practice, and DTE is evaluating some superlatives at tailback.
Tim Walton has returned Ohio State to its BIA roots and he's looking to reload at cornerback in the 2026 class.
Looking back at what OSU's offensive line did in 2024 and what's ahead in 2025
Tyler Bowen has reset the offensive line recruiting board at Ohio State in the month he's been with the Buckeyes.
What we learned from Ryan Day's first press conference of the 2025 season
Ohio State is closing in on the return of spring practice, and DTE is evaluating some superlatives at tailback.