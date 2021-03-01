BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's NCAA Tournament résumé, two weeks from Selection Sunday

Well, this probably wasn't the most convenient time for Ohio State to drop three consecutive games.

After losses to Michigan State and Iowa this week, Chris Holtmann and company are approaching red alert. The Buckeyes have fallen out of position for a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament and are quickly tumbling down the potential NCAA Tournament bracket.

With that being said, Ohio State still owns seven Quad 1 victories and has played one of the toughest schedules in recent memory over the past two weeks. Things aren't completely hopeless on the banks of the Olentangy.

With yet another top-10 matchup approaching to close the regular season, this team needs to find some positive momentum entering its multiple-week stay in Indianapolis.

Following the format of our friends at GoldandBlack.com, let's review Ohio State's tournament résumé as we inch towards one of the strangest postseasons in the history of college basketball.



Welcome to March.