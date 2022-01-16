Takeaways from No. 16 Ohio State's home win against Penn State

The Buckeyes beat Penn State, 61-56, for its eighth win at Value City Arena this season.

Ohio State couldn’t find anything.

The same narrative continued from the Wisconsin game when the Buckeyes first took the floor against Penn State: hitting only two of their first eight attempts from the field with none of their three attempts from 3 falling.

With that, Penn State seemingly had everything it wanted, driving to the hoop, finding forward Greg Lee outside for a 3.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann took a timeout, seemingly all it took for the Buckeyes to regroup and turn things around.

Out of that timeout, the Buckeyes were a different team.

Ohio State was ferocious defensively, forcing two turnovers, recording three blocks, starting a Nittany Lions scoreless streak that lasted over five minutes and a streak of no Penn State field goals that lasted nearly seven minutes.

The Buckeyes answered Penn State’s mid-half scoring drought with one of their own, not recording a shot in the final six minutes. But they still held a five-point lead at half.

The offensive inconsistencies continued into the second half, failing to score a field goal in the final 5:07, but Ohio State did enough to stop Penn State, getting those 50/50 balls, ending the game with five steals, three of which came in the second half.

In the Big Ten, these types of wins must happen. And Ohio State got one of them today.