Ohio State's defense halts Penn State in return home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The front row of the Ohio State student section would not let Penn State forget what it lost.

Right behind the scorer’s table, sat a group of students, clad with body paint showing the message, “We got #55,” in honor of redshirt senior forward and Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler, a response to the Penn State student section that had the word “traitor” spelled out in body paint Dec. 5.

In the first three minutes of Wheeler’s second meeting against the Nittany Lions, his and Ohio State’s defense was nowhere to be found, allowing seven unanswered points, including a 3 by forward Greg Lee, a player the Buckeyes didn’t see in their first meeting Dec. 5.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann took a timeout. And when the Buckeyes took the court once again, it became a totally different team: a defensively minded group that completely eliminated the Penn State offense.

The Buckeyes engulfed the Nittany Lions, recording four blocks, forcing four turnovers including two shot-clock violations and two steals, forcing Penn State to shoot 29.6% from the field and 18.2% from 3 in the first half.

It was Wheeler’s style of game, one where Ohio State's offensive efficiency took a back seat to the Buckeyes' defensive tenacity.

It was ugly, but it was enough to continue Ohio State's (11-4) success at home, extending its win streak at home to eight games with a 61-56 win against Penn State (8-7).

In a game filled with inconsistent offense on both sides, Ohio State forced the Penn State offense to shoot 39.6% from the floor, making six of 22 attempts from 3.

Playing against a Penn State team that does not allow many opponents to get to the line, allowing 12.4 attempts per game — 12th best in the country — the Buckeyes got to the line 36 times, shooting 66.7% on free throw tries