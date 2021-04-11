BuckeyeGrove - Studrawa says Matt Jones may be most improved OL

“Eventually it gets to the point where, ‘You know what, I’m tired of not being a starter,’” Studrawa said Wednesday. “And a little light goes off, or whatever you want to call it –– I don’t have a right word for it. But it’s, ‘I’m sick and tired of watching.’ And all of the sudden, the demeanor in everything that you do, the attention to detail, the toughness, carrying out a drill, that’s what Matt’s done.”

However, at this time a year ago, Jones’ status as a potential multi-positional starter was not nearly as recognizable. Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said that at some point in 2020 though, the Brooklyn native had a eureka moment.

That’s been made evident by Ohio State’s willingness to start Jones over regular 2020 starter Harry Miller at left guard in the national championship game, as well as its faith in Jones to take first-team reps at center this offseason despite having no wealth of experience at the position.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – – It’s a safe bet that Matt Jones will be a starter for the Buckeyes come September’s season-opener.

Jones, a four-star prospect out of the class of 2018, spent his first two seasons on the bench as he cut his teeth in the Buckeye program, and he found himself in the same spot for half of a shortened slate in his third season as well this past year.

However, a COVID-19 outbreak on the Ohio State front line afforded Jones an opportunity to make his first start against Michigan State, and it went so well that the Buckeye coaching staff had no qualms with starting him again in both of the Scarlet and Gray’s College Football Playoff matchups in January.

Studrawa said the success of the backup offensive linemen in that 52-12 win over the Spartans ignited a new confidence in the entire group, and chief among them may have been Jones himself.

“He’s hit that point where, you know what, this is it. And he showed it in that Michigan State game, and then he showed it in the next two games that he played,” Studrawa said. “So his turnaround has been amazing.”

Suddenly, Jones finds himself with the potential to start a full slate of games for the Buckeyes in 2021, with Ohio State seeming to signal that he could wind up at guard or center by the start of the year, depending on where they see Miller fitting into the equation when healthy.

ALSO: Munford: ‘I will be the best tackle’ in 2022 draft class

What’s held Jones back before hasn’t been Jones’ physical capabilities, Studrawa said. Rather, the Buckeyes’ position coach said the 6-foot-4, 316-pound lineman simply had to flip a switch between the ears.

“He is one of the most improved, I would absolutely say that,” Studrawa said. “With some guys, learning and getting themselves prepared is as much a mental thing as it is a physical thing. Matt is a guy that’s always had the physical tools.”

Studrawa said Jones did miss a couple days of spring work due to illness, but said since he returned, he’s been a “different guy.”

The Buckeye coaching staff is excited about Jones’ rapid progression of late, and if it continues through the offseason, the presumptive full-time starter will be one to watch for Ohio State in 2021.