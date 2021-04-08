BuckeyeGrove - Munford: ‘I will be the best tackle’ in 2022 draft class

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Turning in a career-year by all measures as a senior in 2020, one would think starting left tackle Thayer Munford had reached something of a pinnacle in performance as a Buckeye. Both Munford and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa disagree. In fact, there’s a specific goal Munford is aiming for before his time at Ohio State is over; one that may be within reach, but not quite a foregone conclusion just yet. “I do believe I will be the best tackle to come out of next year’s draft,” Munford said. “But I just believe that if you keep working at it, you’re gonna get there.”

Following Ohio State’s national championship game loss to Alabama in January, Munford was one of the last Buckeyes to leave the field, sticking around to watch the Crimson Tide coronation while the confetti fell alongside fellow seniors Justin Hilliard and Jonathon Cooper, among others. It was a group that seemed to be soaking up its final moments as college football players at Ohio State before transitioning to the next level. Only, Munford decided not long after that it would not be his final collegiate effort after all. Munford was motivated to return for a fifth season in Columbus to fulfill a promise to his mother that he would earn his degree, but on the football side of things, Studrawa said his postseason conversations with Munford turned toward what he might accomplish with an additional year under his belt.

“At the end of the season when we sat down and talked about it, obviously the degree was important. But more so is, ‘Coach I haven’t peaked yet. I can be better than this,” Studrawa said. “I think he realized that, part of the reason he came back was to attain that level of, ‘I’m not just really good, I’m the best.’ He’s got a chance to be the best tackle in the country.”