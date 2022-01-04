Steele Chambers remains a work in progress at linebacker

Steele Chambers’ 2021 season was kind of chopped in half: half spent on offense at running back and half spent on defense at linebacker.

As he prepared for the Rose Bowl, Chambers was a full-fledged linebacker. His transition was old news by that point. Everyone’s focus turned to either Cade Stover: the tight end-turned linebacker ahead of the final game of the season; or DeaMonte Trayanum: the Arizona State running back transfer, who was joining Ohio State as a linebacker.

Chambers’ transition was old news, but also a product of what could work.

But by no means is Chambers done.

The redshirt sophomore realizes his potential — a running back turning a few months’ worth of work into 47 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and an interception. But he knows he’s not finished with his progress.

“I still think my foundation’s a little shaky, just some of the basics at linebacker,” Chambers said. “Getting back to the basics, getting bigger, but still keeping my speed and stuff like that. Just really training to be a linebacker, getting a full year of that instead of training to be a running back.”

Chambers didn’t sugarcoat the learning process. He had to start from square one. He had to go to extra meetings.

It was challenging: knowing how to play running back well and finding the shift to another style of football mentally frustrating.

But he found linebacker to be easier with less reads to contend with and, instead, keying in on a running back and knowing where he likes to go.

“It’s one read and then it’s read and react,” he said. “It’s more instinctual at linebacker, where at running back, you just have to make a lot more reads, know what your linemen are doing exactly.”