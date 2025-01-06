Ohio State: Donovan Jackson shining at left tackle on Playoff stage

Ohio State had a big week in the transfer portal but there are still glaring needs for the Buckeyes to fill.
Ohio State crushed Tennessee to set up a Rose Bowl rematch with Oregon in the next round of the playoff.
Five thoughts on Ohio State's 42-17 College Football Playoff win against Tennessee on Saturday night.
Will Howard was nearly perfect at Ohio Stadium against Tennessee and earns a DTE Helmet Sticker.
Ohio State absolutely dominated Tennessee in a first-round matchup on Saturday night at the Horseshoe.
Ohio State had a big week in the transfer portal but there are still glaring needs for the Buckeyes to fill.
Ohio State crushed Tennessee to set up a Rose Bowl rematch with Oregon in the next round of the playoff.
Five thoughts on Ohio State's 42-17 College Football Playoff win against Tennessee on Saturday night.