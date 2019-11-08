BuckeyeGrove had heard something was brewing on Wednesday night but the first public report of this news was made by Letterman Row.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The talk of a Chase Young Heisman Trophy campaign will need to be put on hold as an Ohio State University spokesperson confirmed that the super-talented junior defensive end will miss the upcoming game with Maryland pending an investigation into a NCAA rules violation.

Ohio State’s Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.

Young is now listed as unavailable on the most current availability chart as his status the rest of the way remains uncertain.

Young is currently sitting with 13.5 sacks on the year and has been considered the best player on the defensive side of the ball in college football and potentially in college football in general. Now his status is on hold.

There is no understating his value to the team as evidenced by a quote given by head coach Ryan Day after Young dominated Wisconsin in the most recent game the Buckeyes played.

"Having a player like Chase play the way he has clearly changes the game and makes everybody on that defense better because you have to account for him on every play," Day said.

We will have more on this breaking news as it becomes available.