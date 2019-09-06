We are just about 24 hours away from the game and it is time for us to make our picks. On paper the Buckeyes certainly have the upper hand but tell that to Tennessee, Missouri and other teams who fell in week one despite being major favorites. And Cincinnati is a much better team that Georgia State, Wyoming or the other teams that pulled off significant upsets in the first week. The Bearcats have played the Buckeyes within a one-score game only once since 1911, a 2002 near upset of the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State was a 19-point favorite in that game and obviously did not cover (the Buckeyes were 8-6 ATS that season). How do we see this game playing out? We make our picks in advance of the game. Will anyone pick the upset? While it is unlikely, we could see a pretty wide-range of scores in this one.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

This game certainly could end up being a defensive struggle. Luke Fickell helped recruit a good number of the upperclassmen on this roster and is certainly aware of many of the players that he was not involved with. He is going to know what the Buckeyes are made of, even if Ryan Day and the coaching staff tries to attack things differently. Sure, Luke was not there last year for the Dwayne Haskins year but he was there for the Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett years, he knows what a functioning RPO offense looks like coming out of Columbus. The problem for Luke is that he does not have enough offensive firepower on his roster to hang with the Buckeyes, even if the defense stands up and keeps the Buckeyes down in the 20s. Michael Warren is a solid back but he got nicked up in the UCLA game. Desmond Ridder is a competent quarterback but the level of talent will be going up exponentially from UCLA to Ohio State in the secondary and those wide-open windows will not be there. Truthfully, I don't think the UC defense is going to stonewall the Ohio State defense, even with Fickell's obvious defensive mindset and some talented players on that side of the ball. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a horrible game for UCLA against the UC defense. A lot of that should be credited to UC but a good amount of that needs to be attached to a UCLA team that is just not very good. UCLA had 218 yards of total offense in that game. Ohio State will have more than 218 yards of total offense in the first half. And more than UCLA's 14 points. UC will hang around until the 4th quarter but Ohio State's depth will be too much as the disparity between these two teams really emerges. UC will go on and have a fine season and may even be able to challenge Central Florida for the top spot in the AAC, but they are not going to put a scare in the Buckeyes this week. Ohio State 38 Cincinnati 13

Alex Gleitman - Recruiting Analyst

While game one was basically used as a scrimmage for the Ohio State staff, that will not be the case this coming Saturday, as Cincinnati comes to town. With Luke Fickell and Marcus Freeman wanting to win this game more than any other on their schedule, coupled with 74 Ohioans on UC's roster getting to play in The Horseshoe, expect the Bearcats to give everything they have to the Buckeyes this weekend, and throw the kitchen sink at them in all three phases of the game. I expect this to be a close contest for much longer than Ohio State fans are hoping for, and think the point spread of 16 to 17 (depending on what book you look at) is way too high. Expect a Tressel Ball-type game plan from Fickell, where UC plays sound defense with lots of disguised coverages & blitzes, limits mistakes on offense, tries to eat the clock, and plays the field position game. That could frustrate the Buckeyes early and often in this one, but I think eventually that the talent advantage OSU has will prevail, and will wear the Bearcats down on both sides of the ball. I think you'll see a very close game that has Ohio State fans on edge for three quarters, before the Scarlet and Gray finally starts to pull away in the fourth quarter, to win by a score that doesn't show just how nerve-wracking this one really was. Ohio State 34, Cincinnati 20

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

The 2019 Buckeyes made their debut last week, and Ryan Day showcased the offense’s new wrinkles and the defense’s revived toughness and discipline. Heading into the second week, Ohio State will face a stiffer test against Cincinnati. Luke Fickell and company will roll into Columbus with a solid defense and hunger to upset Ohio’s powerhouse. In order to do this, however, they will need to force turnovers and win the line of scrimmage. The Bearcats were able to force four turnovers against UCLA, who they defeated 24-14. Junior running back Michael Warren II is coming off a season where he rushed for 19 touchdowns and 1,329 yards. In the opener, he was able to score two touchdowns and tally 119 yards from scrimmage. Despite the talent of Warren, the Bearcats will have trouble putting enough points on the board to truly threaten the Buckeyes. The defense will have their moments, but Justin Fields and the rest of the offense will be able to break through and put the game out of reach. Ohio State 38 Cincinnati 17

Braden Moles - Staff Writer

This one won’t be a cakewalk. Cincinnati returns to Ohio Stadium for the first time since a 50-28 loss in 2014, and the Bearcats are hungry. After the Buckeyes only gave up 22 rushing yards to Florida Atlantic, the defense is probably riding high, but they’ll be facing a much more efficient rusher in the Bearcats’ Michael Warren II. Warren went for 119 yards from scrimmage in the Bearcats’ 24-14 victory over UCLA last weekend, so Ohio State will have their hands full on defense. For the offense, they’ll be facing one of the best defenses in the country in 2018, so don’t expect to score 28 points in the first eight minutes. Luke Fickell and the Bearcats will be giving Ohio State their absolute best shot, so the Buckeyes could run into issues if they experience another offensive lull like they did in the final three quarters of the Florida Atlantic game. While I don’t think Ryan Day will be caught looking ahead this season, this could be a sneaky, under the radar type of game for Ohio State. However, even if the Buckeyes get punched in the mouth early, I think in the metaphorical chess match between Day and Fickell, Ohio State will come out on top due to the talent discrepancy between these in-state rivals. Ohio State 35, Cincinnati 20

Kirk Barton - Former Captain

This week will be a critical week for Justin Fields and the offense as the Bearcats come to town. After a white-hot start, we cooled considerably after the 28-0 blitzkrieg. What was worrisome as the game went on was the lack of consistent space in the running game and some of the issues in protection that were an assignment/effort deal. Justin will have a giant target on him and Marcus Freeman and John Tenuta’s defense will want him to go down in the first two series. JK needs to drop the hammer and focus on his reads to get his play to the next level. As for Greg Mattison’s defense, I think they took a nice step last weekend. This weeks challenge will be stopping Warren. For me the mixing in of some Cover 3 was very refreshing and I like the mixing up of coverages. I think that the defensive line will have a field day versus UC’s OL, and I look for the intensity and frequency of blitzing and pressures to be ratcheted up. Looking for at least three turnovers this week. Ohio State 35, Cincinnati 17

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

Luke Fickell makes his return to the Shoe for the first time since leaving the staff three years ago. He will be have a chip on his shoulder after being shunned for Ryan Day to be the full-time coach, and I look for him to be hyper aggressive versus the Buckeyes in an effort to score and affect Justin Fields. After the issues we had in protections last week, I look for Luke to copy many and enhance many of the unorthodox blitz packages that FAU brought in an effort to smoke Justin Fields. Fields wasn’t the same after he got hit early, so I look for the Bearcats to try and get home. Defensively, I look for Chase Young to have a national player of the week-type effort versus the German tackle who is making his first career start on the road. He had the yips last weekend and had multiple false starts. The Bearcat OL was leaky to say the least, and they haven’t seen anything like Chase, BB Landers, etc. I look for a major effort in shutting down Warren and the running game, so the LBs led by Tuf Borland and Pete Werner need to get their minds right to fill down hill. They were just ok this past week, and need to step up. Ohio State 31 Cincinnati 13

