BuckeyeGrove - Spring practice notebook: April 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State opened its final week of spring practice Monday ahead of Saturday's Spring Game, and just like last week, part of the Buckeyes' 12th spring session was open to members of the media.

Our own Griffin Strom got to feast his eyes on approximately an hour of drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and jotted down plenty of notes from what he saw at the Buckeyes' practice.

There were multiple key returns to practice this week, with senior wide receiver Chris Olave and fifth-year cornerback Marcus Williamson returning to the fold after missing some time last week, but there were a couple new absences of note as well on Monday.

Find out more on that, as well as an update on third-year OL Harry Miller and a look at which young Buckeye quarterback took the bulk of the first-team snaps in practice (along with plenty more information) over at the Horseshoe Lounge.