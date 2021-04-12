COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Neither of Larry Johnson’s starting defensive tackles from the 2020 season are suiting up for the Buckeyes this spring.

Former Ohio State nose tackle Tommy Togiai is draft-bound, and All-American three-tech tackle Haskell Garrett is missing the spring with an undisclosed injury. However, that means competition at both spots is wide open for a host of other Buckeyes to make a case for themselves ahead of the 2021 season.

Johnson gave a rundown of the names on the interior that are doing exactly that on Friday, discussing the depth that Taron Vincent, Jerron Cage and Antwuan Jackson provide his unit up front.

“I’m really excited about this group, I really am. We lost Tommy, it was a big loss, but we had guys waiting in the wing," Johnson said. "For a guy like Taron to step up, and then Jerron Cage is having probably the best spring he’s had since he’s been here. I think that makes a difference, those guys all played a little bit last season.”