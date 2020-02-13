COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Spring Game tickets are now officially on sale for the April 11th exhibition. It was announced on Thursday that kickoff for the annual event will be at 12:00 pm (ET).

General admission tickets are priced at five-dollars while a limited amount of reserved club seats will be made available for 15-dollars. Applicable service charges may apply on all seats.

This will be a chance for fans to get a look at a second-year Justin Fields at the helm while the Buckeyes have a fair amount of top players to replace including running back JK Dobbins, defensive end Chase Young and much of the defensive secondary.

It will also be a first chance to see the mid-year enrollees, who will all be taking part in their first spring game of their Ohio State careers. This will include quarterbacks Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud along with a talented group of receivers that includes Julian Fleming, Gee Scott, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mookie Cooper.

Tickets can be purchased either here or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com or using the Ticketmaster app via mobile device. Fans can also purchase tickets in person at the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office at the Schottenstein Center.

For group sales, you can call the Group Sales Offense at 1-800-GOBUCKS (select option 2). For groups of 25 or more, four-dollar tickets are available.

Parking will be free for this event and children under the age of six can get in for free in the general admission seating areas. And of course, current students can get in free with a valid Ohio State University ID and are instructed to enter Ohio Stadium via gate 32.