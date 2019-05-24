News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 14:46:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Southern Swing analysis: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State fans weren't given a lot of time to famliarize themselves with four-star Rockwall (Texas) wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba before he committed to the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba pulled the trigger very quickly after an unofficial visit last fall, but there is a lot to like about the future Buckeye.

Our Southern Swing took us to the greater Dallas area to watch Smith-Njigba in action as his team goes through spring practice. We're breaking down what we saw and what type of game he will bring to Columbus next year.

