Ohio State fans weren't given a lot of time to famliarize themselves with four-star Rockwall (Texas) wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba before he committed to the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba pulled the trigger very quickly after an unofficial visit last fall, but there is a lot to like about the future Buckeye.

Our Southern Swing took us to the greater Dallas area to watch Smith-Njigba in action as his team goes through spring practice. We're breaking down what we saw and what type of game he will bring to Columbus next year.

