Ohio State cornerback commit Lejond Cavazos is making the transition from a heralded track athlete to a top level football prospect. That transition is coming along very well. After a junior season spent playing mostly a single high safety role, Cavazos is moving to corner this fall for IMG Academy (Fla.) and it is likely his most natural position and one that suits both his physical tools and his mindset.

The Buckeyes have recruited Cavazos as a cornerback and Cavazos has spent this spring getting all of his reps at that position. We caught up with Cavazos on our Southern Swing and were able to watch one his practices, allowing us to file this video breakdown of what we saw.