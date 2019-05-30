Southern Swing took us to Arizona for the very first time during the second week of May, allowing us to meet with a half dozen Ohio State targets within the state's borders. Among those was of course Scottsdale Chaparral quarterback Jack Miller, the Buckeyes' signal caller for the 2020 recruiting class.

RELATED: Miller sees Ohio State's recruiting taking off soon

We had the opportunity to watch Miller go through some spring work with his teammates, including a 7-on-7 period, which allowed us to shoot some video of the future Buckeye and assess how he looks this off-season coming off an injury that cut short his junior year.







