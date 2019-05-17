SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ohio State class of 2020 quarterback commit Jack Miller has made the transition from recruit to recruiter as he is firmly committed to the Buckeyes. He stuck with the team during the coaching change from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day and all of the changes associated with that and now he is able to just focus on getting ready for his senior season and looking to surround himself with the best talent possible in his recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4 signal caller is a key piece to the Ohio State recruiting effort. Other teams definitely descended upon the opportunity to see if Miller was going to ride things out. Even today, Miller still gets the occasional contact from other schools, but he is not receptive to other programs.

"I get a text every once in a while, from different schools but I just don't really respond too much," Miller said. "I don't feel the need to visit any other places or talk to anybody else right now."

When Miller committed, Day was going to be his position coach and now he is going to be his head coach and Mike Yurcich will be his position coach. Miller said that his relationship with Day has not changed in the least bit even with the expansion of responsibilities. His relationship with Yurcich has already developed with daily communication.

Miller is looking to get back out to Ohio State in the month of June and spend time with his future coaches and be there when the Buckeyes have some of their top targets on campus.

"I might throw up there for a camp with the coaches," Miller said.

It is nothing new for recruits to be in close contact with one another after doing the camp circuits and just with the widespread use of social media. Miller has been working the text messages and everything else with some top players, extolling the positives about joining him at Ohio State.

"We are probably going to have four more commitments this summer that might shock a few people, but they are big time players and can't wait for them to commit," Miller said.

Miller declined to give any hints on camera.

"They would be mad at me if I did," Miller joked.

One of the biggest names out there that the Buckeyes are in on is Julian Fleming, a talented receiver out of Pennsylvania. Miller admitted that he would love to target him for a couple of years from his quarterback position.

"I have a good relationship with him, and we talk (social media) every once in a while," Miller said. "I think we have a really good chance with him. I think that coach (Brian) Hartline is doing a really good job recruiting him and he would be an awesome target to throw to."

With Gee Scott and Jaxon Smith-Njigba already in the fold and several top receivers still on the board, it could be a great haul for a quarterback to see come together.

"There are so many options in this class for sure," Miller said. "I think we have a really good shot with Julian, I think we have a good shot even with LV (Lavon Bunkley-Shelton) too. I am excited."

Check out what else Miller had to say in our exclusive video above from the 7th edition of Southern Swing as it makes its first-ever trip to Arizona.