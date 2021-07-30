While members of the 2022 and 2023 classes highlighted Ohio State’s BBQ, there was one noteworthy rising sophomore that stepped foot on campus on Thursday.

Jadyn Davis, who will be one of the top quarterbacks in his class once the rankings are released, returned to Columbus for the second time this summer. If you recall, the South Carolina-based signal caller camped with the Buckeyes back on June, leading to Ryan Day extending an offer to him after its conclusion.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Davis to talk about his most recent experience at Ohio State, what stood out to him the most, Day’s message, and more.

“It was great just being able to connect with the other recruits,” Davis said. “Seeing some of my guys that are on the roster now, so that was a pretty cool experience. Being able to hang out with Coach Day and Coach Dennis a lot more, talk some ball and just talk life with them. It was pretty cool being around the staff and being around some other recruits.