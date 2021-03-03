Not many current and former high school prospects can say they have received nearly 50 offers throughout the course of their recruiting process.

For Jaxon Howard, however, he's claimed over four dozen offers thus far in his recruitment. What's even more impressive about this accomplishment is that Howard has yet to complete his sophomore year of high school.

Up to this point, Howard has been given the green light by the likes of Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC. And, just a couple of days ago, Howard collected an offer from Ryan Day's coaching staff.

"Honestly, I started shaking a little bit. I was so excited," Howard told BuckeyeGrove. "Then again, you got to think about it: It's The Ohio State University. That's something extremely special to me. I was extremely excited, and still am about it. Now, I think it's time for me to learn even more about Ohio State's tradition."