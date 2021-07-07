Snapshot of the 2012 NFL Draft Class

Ohio State has been a fixture in terms of programs that repeatedly put players into the NFL. You would have to go back to the 2013 draft class to find the last time that Ohio State put fewer than five players into the league by way of the draft. In fact, Ohio State has put double-digit players in the draft through the past two classes, 16 into the first round over the past six classes and 55 total players over that same period. It should come as no surprise that Ohio State has recruited well through the years, but that doesn’t always equate, sometimes highly-rated collegiate players don’t translate well to the NFL game and conversely, sometimes there are players who may have been lowly rated coming out of high school for one reason or another who flourish at the next level when football becomes a full-time job. It got us to thinking about how the past dozen or so classes breakdown in terms of how the rankings numbers translate to the NFL for Ohio State. We will look at a list of questions and breakdown who we got right, who we may have missed on and a whole lot more. For the sake of this exercise, we are only going to talk about players who ended their career with the Buckeyes, so players like Joe Burrow, who signed out of high school with Ohio State, will not be counted but players like Justin Fields and Trey Sermon will count.

The highly-regarded Brew Crew made its way to the draft and Mike Adams was the only one of the three linemen to hear his name called (Michael Brewster would go on through the UDFA route to play). Four players were taken, and the star average gets thrown off because Nate Ebner, who was a perfect fit for everything that was asked of him in New England, was not ranked by Ohio State as a former walk-on. If you were to take his name off the list, the star ranking would have been 4.67 for Ohio State, by far the highest average star rating of the entire series.

Total Number of drafted players: 4 Average star rating of drafted players: 3.5 Highest rated player to be drafted: Mike Adams Lowest rated player to be drafted: Nate Ebner Biggest surprise: Simply that Nate Ebner was picked and how long he made it in the league

Mike Adams was a top-five national recruit his year and one of the biggest gets for Ohio State during the Rivals.com-era (2002-present). The NFL evaluators were not quite as sold when it was time for the draft with Adams slipping until the late second round, the No. 56 pick overall to Pittsburgh. Adams would sign a 3.54-million-dollar contract for four years but would be released in May of 2016 after failing a physical. Adams would attempt a comeback a few years later as a tight end.

2012 NFL Draft Selections Rd/Pick Team Player/Position Stars 2 - 56 Steelers Mike Adams - OT 3 - 68 Texans DeVier Posey - WR 6 - 191 Bengals Boom Herron - RB 6 - 197 Patriots Nate Ebner - S