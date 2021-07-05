Snapshot of the 2014 NFL Draft Class

Ohio State has been a fixture in terms of programs that repeatedly put players into the NFL. You would have to go back to the 2013 draft class to find the last time that Ohio State put fewer than five players into the league by way of the draft. In fact, Ohio State has put double-digit players in the draft through the past two classes, 16 into the first round over the past six classes and 55 total players over that same period. It should come as no surprise that Ohio State has recruited well through the years, but that doesn’t always equate, sometimes highly-rated collegiate players don’t translate well to the NFL game and conversely, sometimes there are players who may have been lowly rated coming out of high school for one reason or another who flourish at the next level when football becomes a full-time job. It got us to thinking about how the past dozen or so classes breakdown in terms of how the rankings numbers translate to the NFL for Ohio State. We will look at a list of questions and breakdown who we got right, who we may have missed on and a whole lot more. For the sake of this exercise, we are only going to talk about players who ended their career with the Buckeyes, so players like Joe Burrow, who signed out of high school with Ohio State, will not be counted but players like Justin Fields and Trey Sermon will count.

Four players from this class are still playing, a fifth would still be playing if not for a freak injury and oddly enough, the highest-rated recruit of the six-man class is the one who had the least successful NFL career. Just how things work out sometimes. Ohio State gets back into the first-round column with a pair of players going in the top-31 picks with Ryan Shazier going No. 15 to Pittsburgh and Bradley Roby going No. 31 to Denver. Running back Carlos Hyde would come off the board in the second round while Jack Mewhort would come off two picks later at No. 59 to Indianapolis. Corey Linsley would have to wait until the 5th round to go to Green Bay and then Christian Bryant would go towards the end of the draft to the (then) St. Louis Rams, at No. 241 overall.

2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | Total Number of drafted players: 6 Average star rating of drafted players: 3.8 Highest rated player to be drafted: Christian Bryant Lowest rated player to be drafted: Bradley Roby Biggest surprise: How meaningful this class is to this day

Let’s get right to it and talk about Shazier, while he was not the highest rated recruit in the class, he certainly had an impactful career over four seasons with 41 games started, 299 tackles, seven sacks, seven picks and seven forced fumbles. He as a two-time Pro Bowler and then it all came to an abrupt end during a Monday Night game against Cincinnati when a tackle went horribly wrong and Shazier could not move his legs. There were concerns that Shazier would not walk again, but he proved that wrong as he took the stage at the NFL Draft a little more than four months later and walked with assistance and then would be able to jog just six months later. Shazier’s NFL career is over, but he has proven to be an inspiration to so many people, Steelers fans and non-Steelers fans alike.

2014 NFL Draft Selections Rd/Pick Team Player/Position Stars 1 -15 Steelers Ryan Shazier - LB 1 - 31 Broncos Bradley Roby - CB 2 - 57 Niners Carlos Hyde - RB 2 - 59 Colts Jack Mewhort - OT 5 - 161 Packers Corey Linsley - OC 7 - 241 Rams Christian Bryant - S