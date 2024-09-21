Snap Judgments: Room to grow for Buckeyes even in tuneup win over Marshall

in other news
Ohio State offers three new linemen, Will Conroy sets key Buckeyes visit
Ohio State will host a key in-state prospect again soon, Buckeyes extend new offensive line offers in 2026, 2027.
Evaluating grades beyond box score as Buckeyes blanked Western Michigan
The in-house grades are Ohio State secrets, but the PFF numbers can still provide some interesting insight.
Ryan Day takeaways: Ohio State aiming to keep edge during early off week
What we learned from Day as the Buckeyes handle a week three off date.
Intriguing in-state talent Max Patterson one to watch for Ohio State
Ohio State is watching in-state offensive line prospect Max Patterson close as he makes the from tight end.
Early off date shifts Buckeyes practice focus to Improvement Week
Ohio State has an unusual setup with the schedule, and that provides a different challenge on the practice field.
