BuckeyeGrove - Snap Counts: Indiana

The Buckeyes held on for a big win but if you talk to most Buckeye fans in cyberspace, you would not believe it. Yes, it was ugly at times. Yes, the Buckeyes were a 20-point (or so) favorite. Yes, the Buckeyes got up by 28 points in this one. No, the Buckeyes did not play a full 60 minutes of football in this one. No, the secondary did not have one of its best games of the year. But, none of that matters in this series, here we are just talking about snap counts and maybe at the start of the season we would have felt that this would have been a chance to empty the bench and get some valuable experience for young players. That was not meant to be. Indiana is better than anyone expected, Ohio State has not played anywhere close to its best football. There were 82 snaps on offense, 68 snaps on defense and nine players (six on offense, three on defense) played every snap available on their side of the ball. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Justin Fields 82 300 Jack Miller 0 6 CJ Stroud 0 1

Justin Fields played every offensive snap, as he needed to with this being a one-score game at the very end. When the Buckeyes were up 35-7 in this one, it felt like we might see either Jack Miller, CJ Stroud or even Gunnar Hoak, but that was not meant to be. Your starter is your starter for a reason but people might be shocked that Fields has played 97.7-percent of all the offensive snaps for this team.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Master Teague 57 166 Trey Sermon 24 117 Steele Chambers 0 14 Xavier Johnson 0 6 Mitch Rossi 1 17 Miyan Williams 0 1 Demario McCall 1 5

These numbers are not really a shock as the Buckeyes had to attempt 50 rushes in this one. Master Teague had a big game going for 169 yards on 26 carries and was on the field for 50 of the 82 snaps. Trey Sermon picked up all but one of those remaining snaps and had 60 yards on nine carries. Again, with Ohio State getting up big, the hope would have been to get guys like Steele Chambers, Miyan Williams and recently off the injured list, Marcus Crowley in the game.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Chris Olave 76 267 Garrett Wilson 66 244 Jameson Williams 41 155 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 24 94 Julian Fleming 6 39 Gee Scott Jr. 0 9 Kam Babb 0 12 Jeremy Ruckert 51 181 Luke Farrell 63 189 Cade Stover 0 4 Jake Hausmann 0 24 Chris Booker 0 1

Chris Olave was on the field for all but six offensive plays and Garrett Wilson was out there for all but 16. The two combined for 270 yards, 15 receptions and a pair of touchdowns but Wilson would be quick to point out he kicked in both of those scores. The young receivers are not getting as much run as people would have hoped for but it has been an odd season, no spring ball, no traditional camp, odd practices in place due to minimizing contact tracing, it is hard to look at numbers this year and make grand decisions about who is looking good and who might need some more seasoning. When it comes to tight ends, it was the Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert show. Neither tight end had a reception in this one, so some things feel like old times, but survive and advance.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Thayer Munford 82 300 Harry Miller 82 296 Josh Myers 82 300 Wyatt Davis 82 300 Nick Petit-Frere 82 300 Enokk Vimahi 0 7 Luke Wypler 0 7 Paris Johnson 0 7 Dawand Jones 0 7 Matt Jones 0 10 Max Wray 0 1

All five starting offensive linemen played every snap in this game. There is no way to spin this, none of the back-ups saw anything outside of special units. Four of the five starters have 300 snaps under the belts, only with Harry Miller missing four of them due to getting a little dinged up in a game earlier this season.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Jonathon Cooper 51 152 Zach Harrison 30 99 Tommy Togiai 42 166 Antwuan Jackson 15 89 Ty Hamilton 0 20 Jerron Cage 4 48 Haskell Garrett 36 129 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 13 74 Tyreke Smith 29 116 Tyler Friday 24 110 Noah Potter 0 9 Darrion Henry-Young 0 4 Zaid Hamdan 0 6 Taron Vincent 19 57 Cormontae Hamilton 0 3

This is the position group I was most curious about after the game, to see how the snaps broke down. Jonathon Cooper and Tommy Togiai led the Buckeyes in terms of snaps as both players were north of 40 snaps (Coop had more than 50). Beyond that, there was a split that saw many players in the 20s and 30s. One of the bigger surprises is that Zach Harrison was held to just 30 snaps in this one. While that was good for fourth on the defensive line, he just has not gotten out there and seen extensive playing time as he is not even to 100 snaps on the season, so is averaging just shy of 25 snaps per game.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Tuf Borland 44 163 Baron Browning 55 199 Pete Werner 65 219 Dallas Gant 0 56 Teradja Mitchell 12 76 K'Vaughan Pope 0 7 Craig Young 0 39 Justin Hilliard 13 39 Cody Simon 0 5

Pete Werner played nearly every snap in this game, only off the field for three defensive plays. Baron Browning was not far behind at 55. Ohio State took the run away from the Hoosiers and Indiana would only run the ball 16 times in this game, so the Buckeyes had to get a little creative here. Justin Hilliard had 13 snaps, Teradja Mitchell had 12 and because of that, Tuf Borland saw his snap counts go down a bit.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Shaun Wade 68 243 Sevyn Banks 68 197 Marcus Williamson 46 168 Cameron Brown (inj.) 0 40 Marcus Hooker 68 230 Josh Proctor 46 130 Ronnie Hickman 0 25 Tyreke Johnson 0 59 Darryl Sinclair 0 2 Lloyd McFarquhar 0 2 Lathan Ransom 0 3 Bryson Shaw 0 21 Ryan Watts 0 22