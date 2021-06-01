Smith hopeful for full capacity seating as Ohio State releases ticket info

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– More cardboard cutouts that human beings populated the stands for home football games at Ohio Stadium this past year, but Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is hopeful that packed houses will return this fall.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics released season ticket information Tuesday, including the announcement of several dates on which tickets will be available for purchase, but the release also included optimism from the Buckeye administration on just how many seats could be filled.

“Our hope is that we are at full capacity for our football games,” Smith said in the release. “We will continue to work with our university partners and with Columbus Public Health on all of our safety protocols, including strongly encouraging those who are eligible to get vaccinated. You’ll continue to hear that message of support for vaccinations a lot from our department, the university and Columbus Public Health because it is a key component to having a full stadium in the fall.”

Season tickets are on sale as of Tuesday, per the release, with Ohio State faculty and staff able to purchase their own on Wednesday, and students put on hold until June 21.

Three and four-game flex plans may be available in early August, with single-game ticket sales to come in mid-August, according to the release.

The athletic department expects information on the seat selection process for season-ticket-holders to be made available in early July.

Check out Ohio State's full 2021 schedule below:

All Times EDT

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota – 8 p.m. ET on FOX*

Sept. 11 – Oregon – Noon on FOX*

Sept. 18 – Tulsa – 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers

Oct. 9 – Maryland – Noon (Homecoming)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana

Oct. 30 – Penn State

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska

Nov. 13 – Purdue

Nov. 20 – Michigan State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan – Noon on FOX

*FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be on site