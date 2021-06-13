Skull Session: Samson and Branch updates, OV recaps, tidbits on campers
There is a lot to break down in this edition of BuckeyeGrove's Skull Session.
This week, we have an update on 2022 wide receiver Landon Samson, who conducted a private workout in front of Ohio State's staff on Saturday. We also have some interesting information after speaking with Shéva Branch, father of Rivals100 safety Zion Branch.
Along with this, BuckeyeGrove has some notes on a couple of official visits unlikely to happen, as well as recaps of what several recent official visitors thought of their time in Columbus. Keep reading as well for a staff report about tidbits on some prospects that camped at Ohio State this week.
For all of this and more, click HERE for this Sunday edition of Skull Session.