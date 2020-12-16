BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals250 WR Jayden Ballard

There are variety of ways that prospects approach their commitments.

Some keep their options open and evaluate other schools, while some opt to commit to multiple programs throughout the recruiting process. Others, like Jayden Ballard, give their pledge to a coaching staff and stick by it without any drama at all.

Ballard rewarded Ohio State with a verbal commitment all the way back on June 21, 2019. The top-20 wide receiver on Rivals stuck with the Buckeyes for nearly a year and a half, and made things official with the program on Wednesday morning.

Ballard, a multi-sport athlete who’s currently playing basketball, is one of three wide receivers in Ohio State’s 2021 class. Five-star Emeka Egbuka and Rivals100 wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. are the other players at the position joining Ballard in Columbus.

While Ballard is an under-the-radar prospect, he showcased his skill set in a special 2020 campaign for the Massillon Tigers, especially in the OHSAA Division II State Semifinal on Nov. 13. The 6-foot-3, 168-pounder had seven receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns in that matchup against La Salle.

The Buckeyes are definitely more than satisfied with their receiving corps coming in and the signal callers that will be joining them.