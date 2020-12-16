BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals250 WR Jayden Ballard

Signed: Rivals250 WR Jayden Ballard
There are variety of ways that prospects approach their commitments.
Some keep their options open and evaluate other schools, while some opt to commit to multiple programs throughout the recruiting process. Others, like Jayden Ballard, give their pledge to a coaching staff and stick by it without any drama at all.
Ballard rewarded Ohio State with a verbal commitment all the way back on June 21, 2019. The top-20 wide receiver on Rivals stuck with the Buckeyes for nearly a year and a half, and made things official with the program on Wednesday morning.
Ballard, a multi-sport athlete who’s currently playing basketball, is one of three wide receivers in Ohio State’s 2021 class. Five-star Emeka Egbuka and Rivals100 wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. are the other players at the position joining Ballard in Columbus.
While Ballard is an under-the-radar prospect, he showcased his skill set in a special 2020 campaign for the Massillon Tigers, especially in the OHSAA Division II State Semifinal on Nov. 13. The 6-foot-3, 168-pounder had seven receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns in that matchup against La Salle.
The Buckeyes are definitely more than satisfied with their receiving corps coming in and the signal callers that will be joining them.
Analyzing Ballard's Skill Set
Here are the two words you need to know about Jayden Ballard: Deep threat.
This young man can absolutely take the top off a defense with how quickly he gets down the field. Ballard is too fast to keep up with as a result of his long strides, and it’s almost a necessity for a safety to be on his side because he’ll win one-on-one matchups with ease.
On top of playing basketball, Ballard runs track for his high school, and has a personal record of 10.89 seconds in the 100-meter dash. His performance at the Opening regional camp on March 31, 2019, was impressive as he recorded a 4.08-second shuttle and a 33-inch vertical.
I also see Ballard being a threat in the end zone with the Buckeyes because of that vertical leap. At 6-foot-3, Ballard can jump high off the ground, uses concentration to locate the football and high-point a pass thrown in his direction.
I haven’t seen too much film on him for his senior season, but one thing he’ll need to work on is his route running. With Brian Hartline coaching him, however, I imagine that this won’t be an issue for Ballard during his time in Columbus.
