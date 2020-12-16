BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals100 WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State did almost as good of a job recruiting in the state of Pennsylvania in this cycle as the program could have hoped for.

Sure, they did miss out on five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci and Rivals100 defensive back Derrick Davis Jr. The Buckeyes were able, however, two land two of the top-three senior prospects in the state: Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr., who gave Buckeye Nation a treat on Halloween 2019 when he committed to the program, has officially signed with the program.

The 15th-ranked wide receiver on Rivals kept a very low profile throughout the course of his commitment. Harrison Jr. has not conducted too many interviews as a Buckeye pledge, though he’s been in full support on the program on his social media pages.

While he’s not one to speak with the media too often, Harrison Jr. let his work on the field do the talking this year. He had a very impressive senior year campaign as he hauled in 27 receptions for 613 yards and nine touchdowns in just six games. Harrison Jr. was also able to break the record for All-Time Philadelphia Catholic League career receiving yards back in November.

Harrison Jr. is slated to be a mid-year enrollee, and will be joined by fellow talented pass catchers Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard at the next level.