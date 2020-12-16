BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals100 running back Evan Pryor

Buckeye Nation certainly has to be happy with the amount of weapons on offense Ohio State is going to be adding over these next couple of years. With pledges from elite quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers, as well as top-20 wideouts Caleb Burton, Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Ballard and Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes’ aerial attack will be fun to watch when these players get on campus. Also coming to the program are Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson, both of whom will be enrolling at Ohio State next month. Pryor, who is the second-ranked all-purpose back on Rivals, just faxed in his LOI to Ryan Day’s program. Even though he wasn’t based in Pennsylvania like Harrison Jr. and McCord are, Penn State was also in contention for Pryor’s services prior to his final decision being made. His sister attends the school and his mom is a fan of PSU, but Ohio State won out yet again over the Nittany Lions for a Rivals100 target when Pryor committed to them on March 16. Since then, Pryor has not entertained any other schools, even though some coaching staffs had attempted to get him to change his mind. The product out of Cornelius, North Carolina, also got to check out Ohio State’s campus once again a couple of months ago for the Buckeye Bash event, which helped to once again solidify the choice he made. As mentioned above, Pryor is gearing up to make the move to Columbus in less than a month.

Why Pryor Committed to Ohio State

“Just making sure that I made the right decision,” Pryor told us a month ago. “They haven’t really – since I made my decision – had to do too much with recruiting. I did my research and I know that’s the right school for me. That’s the right place all around. The offense, the coaching staff… just them being Ohio State was good enough for me.”

Analyzing Pryor's Skill Set