BuckeyeGrove - Evan Pryor talks Ohio State commitment, recruiting LSU pledge Raesjon Davis

CORNELIUS, N.C. - Ohio State’s offense has been explosive this year, with the group averaging just north of 46 points per game and over 500 yards per contest.

While Buckeye fans are in awe of what the team is doing this year, specifically in their passing attack with Justin Fields leading the way, they should be excited about the future of this unit as well.

Looking specifically at how they’ve recruited in the 2021 cycle, the team holds commitments from seven offensive players that are top-120 prospects on Rivals. They are also in a good spot for five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka out of the state of Washington.

One of those talented offensive players committed to the Buckeyes is Evan Pryor, who is gearing up to make the move to Columbus in January.

“Real excited,” Pryor said of enrolling at Ohio State. “Can’t wait to get up there, feel that cold weather, get it out the way and just getting ready to grind.”

Penn State, where his sister attends, was one of the schools in consideration for his services, with the program making his top six a month before he announced his decision. Even with Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and the in-state Tar Heels joining the Nittany Lions as Pryor’s finalists, he ultimately decided that Ohio State would be his home for the next few years back on March 16.

It’s been over eight months since he committed, and the second-ranked all-purpose back on Rivals opened up about what has kept him locked in with the Buckeyes.

“Just making sure that I made the right decision,” Pryor said. “They haven’t really – since I made my decision – had to do too much with recruiting. I did my research and I know that’s the right school for me. That’s the right place all around. The offense, the coaching staff… just them being Ohio State was good enough for me.”

Another key aspect about Ohio State that is reassuring for Pryor is their production on the field. The Buckeyes are the overwhelming favorite to eventually win the Big Ten Championship, and is in the national championship conversation as well.

Pryor broke down what’s impressed him the most about the team this season, along with assessing how their running back unit has performed in 2020.

“Just knowing how they’re overcoming adversity,” Pryor said. “How this summer was catered to the virus, didn’t know when they were going to be able to work out or how long they were going to be able to work out. Just knowing whenever they were going to get on the field, they were going to get to it and they were going to be ready for whatever is in front of them.