BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Rivals100 QB Kyle McCord

The second-longest tenured pledge in Ohio State’s class, behind Jack Sawyer, is borderline five-star quarterback Kyle McCord.

McCord, who committed to the Buckeyes back on April 30, 2019, was able to finally make things official with the program this morning. It is not too often when you see a recruit commit their sophomore year of high school and stay completely loyal throughout, but that was the case with McCord.

The third-ranked pro style quarterback on Rivals remained locked in with the Buckeyes, and was a valuable recruiter for them on the trail as well. Brian Hartline was the person who played the biggest role in helping to land Emeka Egbuka, but McCord kept in touch with the five-star wideout and consistently pitched the program to him.

McCord did not need to necessarily see anymore of Ohio State’s campus prior to signing, but made the roughly seven-hour trip to Columbus on Oct. 24 to be in attendance for the Buckeye Bash event. Even though there was only one uncommitted target in attendance, it’s always great to see one of the leaders of a class make their way out for those types of events.

To no one’s surprise, McCord is gearing up to early enroll at Ohio State and begin his collegiate experience in less than a month.