Ohio State has added another quarterback to its pipeline and it's a huge commitment as Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep product Kyle McCord has made his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound class of 2021 prospect had been leaning heavily toward Ohio State in recent weeks but decided to forego additional visits and end his recruiting process on Tuesday morning.

As a sophomore, McCord led St. Joe's Prep to a state championship, throwing for 2,883 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The strong-armed signal caller made a visit to Ohio State in early February which put the Buckeyes very much in the running. A return trip in mid-April for the Spring Game seemed to seal the deal for the Buckeyes as future visits were cancelled. After losing a couple of quarterbacks from the system this off-season, Ohio State has now reloaded nicely with McCord in the 2021 class and Gunnar Hoak as a graduate transfer.

McCord, who also considered Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M, Clemson, and many others. He now becomes the second commitment for Ohio State in the Buckeyes' 2021 recruiting class, joining Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer. The Buckeyes also lead for McCord's class of 2021 teammate, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.