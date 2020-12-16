BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Kentucky-based DB Jantzen Dunn

Signed: Kentucky-based DB Jantzen Dunn
Even though we have him rated as a three-star prospect, Jantzen Dunn certainly had a number of options throughout his recruitment.
The second-ranked senior in the state of Kentucky netted 30 offers, but wound up cutting that list down to just over a half-dozen schools in late March. Dunn entered April with a top seven of Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC.
When it was time to choose his home for the next three-to-five years on April 20, Dunn wound up picking the school that offered him less than two months before his decision was announced: Ohio State.
Now, after being committed to the program for nearly eight months, Dunn has faxed in his LOI and is officially a Buckeye.
Dunn committed to the Buckeyes shortly after netting an offer from Ryan Day’s staff on March 4, but he already had enough information gathered to verbally pledge to the school. The Bowling Green, Kentucky, prospect checked out OSU in late November 2019, and also was fortunate enough to take a visit right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down recruiting visits.
He will now gear up to early enroll at Ohio State and begin his collegiate journey. Although he’s officially signed, you can watch Dunn’s signing ceremony live on his Instagram, which is @jantzen.dunn, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Why Dunn Committed to Ohio State
"I love everything about Ohio State," Dunn previously told BuckeyeGrove after his announcement. "I can't wait to join the program."
Analyzing Dunn's Skill Set
I was going to take a look at Dunn’s senior highlights for this section, but I’m focusing in on film from his junior year as he only played in four games this fall.
From what I’ve seen, Dunn does a solid job of tackling. It could be tempting to aim for the chest area and deliver a big hit that could force a fumble, but Dunn is really sound with his technique. He goes low and tackles his opponent’s legs, which is the way you want to tackle in college as there will be bigger and stronger wideouts than him, though that is not the case in high school.
I’m also a fan of Dunn’s anticipation and the way he can read a quarterback’s eyes. Dunn is someone who is listed as a cornerback on his Rivals profile, but the position he plays in high school, and the one he’ll most likely play at Ohio State, is safety. Dunn anticipates where a quarterback is going before they even throw the ball, attacks the intended target and forces incomplete passes.
Just like future position teammate Denzel Burke, Dunn has also spent some time at wide receiver throughout his high school career. His experience at that position allows him to have a feel for not only where a pass catcher is going, but also what the quarterback is about to do.
Dunn is one of the more underrated prospects in the country, in my opinion, and will have a chance at early playing time when he arrives in Columbus.
