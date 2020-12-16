BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Kentucky-based DB Jantzen Dunn

Even though we have him rated as a three-star prospect, Jantzen Dunn certainly had a number of options throughout his recruitment.

The second-ranked senior in the state of Kentucky netted 30 offers, but wound up cutting that list down to just over a half-dozen schools in late March. Dunn entered April with a top seven of Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC.

When it was time to choose his home for the next three-to-five years on April 20, Dunn wound up picking the school that offered him less than two months before his decision was announced: Ohio State.

Now, after being committed to the program for nearly eight months, Dunn has faxed in his LOI and is officially a Buckeye.

Dunn committed to the Buckeyes shortly after netting an offer from Ryan Day’s staff on March 4, but he already had enough information gathered to verbally pledge to the school. The Bowling Green, Kentucky, prospect checked out OSU in late November 2019, and also was fortunate enough to take a visit right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down recruiting visits.

He will now gear up to early enroll at Ohio State and begin his collegiate journey. Although he’s officially signed, you can watch Dunn’s signing ceremony live on his Instagram, which is @jantzen.dunn, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.