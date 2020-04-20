Ohio State's efforts to replenish its secondary via the 2021 class took another positive turn on Monday afternoon as the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Bowling Green (Ky.) Warren South standout Jantzen Dunn.

"I love everything about Ohio State," Dunn told BuckeyeGrove.com. "I can't wait to join the program."

Dunn committed to the Ohio State coaching staff on Saturday night and posted his announcement early on Monday afternoon, giving the Buckeyes another versatile defensive back prospect.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back prospect was one of a few visitors that the Buckeyes were able to host at the beginning of March before the COVID-19 shutdown. Dunn was offered on that visit by the Buckeyes and since that time had become a priority recruit for defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and head coach Ryan Day.

Dunn recently released a top seven but chose the Buckeyes over Oklahoma, Louisville, and many others as his recruitment had started to go national this spring. He becomes the fourth true defensive back to commit to Ohio State in the 2021 class, joining St. Louis area star Jakailin Johnson, Rivals250 safety Andre Turrentine out of Nashville, and Cincinnati La Salle cornerback Devonta Smith. La Salle standout Jaylen Johnson is also a potential safety prospect, but is likely headed to linebacker at the next level.

Dunn is commitment No. 17 for Ohio State's top-ranked 2021 recruiting class.