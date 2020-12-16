BuckeyeGrove - Signed: Borderline Rivals100 CB Jordan Hancock

One of the more impressive recruiting wins for Ohio State in the 2021 cycle was Jordan Hancock.

The borderline Rivals100 cornerback had previously been committed to the Clemson Tigers for four months from March 11 to July 14. Throughout this entire timespan, however, Ryan Day and his staff continued to stay in touch with Hancock and his family.

Even though Clemson commits rarely leave their classes, Ohio State’s persistence ultimately paid off with Hancock’s decommitment and subsequent pledge to the Buckeyes. Alabama and Georgia had also been in the mix, but his heart was, and remains, in Columbus.

Hancock made it official with the Buckeyes today as he just faxed in his LOI to the program.

A month after his commitment to Ohio State, Hancock announced that he would be sitting out his senior season due to his mom’s breast cancer fight and his father’s current heart condition. Fortunately for Hancock, he was able to return to the field with his teammates at North Gwinnett High School in October, and saw his season come to an end on Dec. 4 in a close 16-17 loss in the playoffs.

Now, Hancock’s focus will be on getting himself ready for the next level. He told me that his school will not let him graduate early, so expect for him to enroll at Ohio State in Summer 2021.