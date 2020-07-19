BuckeyeGrove - Jordan Hancock to Ohio State: "This commitment is way different"

This time a week ago, Jordan Hancock was committed to Clemson. After visiting Clemson early in March, the four-star cornerback out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett committed to the Tigers.

He went into that visit four and a half months ago leaning towards Ohio State, but that day long visit to Clemson pushed the Tigers drastically up his list.

As he went through the quarantine, he had more time to think about his commitment, and the communication with Ohio State never slowed. He talked to Alabama a lot too, Georgia some as well, and other schools stayed in pursuit, but the love for the Buckeyes never faded.

Starting back in June, Ohio State started to move back to the top of Hancock's list, and on Sunday, he made the move that he feels very strong about.

"I am committed to Ohio State and this commitment is way different," said Hancock. "Me and my family are so pumped about this decision.

"It was very hard for me to call Clemson and to decommit, but it was something I had to do. I am really speechless about that decision, but I got caught up in that visit to Clemson, then committed too soon.

"With Ohio State, it is just different. Since they offered me, they have truly been my no. 1 school. I love the school, the fans, the vision the staff has for me, the chance I have to play early and just the program Ohio State is.

"Making this decision is something I feel great about."

Hancock we adamant about this commitment being different than the one to Clemson. He understands what comes with decommitting from one school and now committing to another, but he said the Buckeye Nation has nothing to worry about.

"I will be signing with Ohio State in December. I know I am going to Ohio State. I have no doubts about that.

"In my heart, I have known that I was going to end up at Ohio State. I feel much more sure about this decision and I never lost the love for Ohio State."

The coaches in Columbus did not lose the love they had for Hancock either.

Even though he committed to Clemson, Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs and the Buckeye coaching staff continued to pursue the All-American.

"Things never really changed with Ohio State," said Hancock. "Them recruiting me never stopped, it never slowed down and we continued to talk and communicate.

"Ohio State always kept their love for me and that has always made them stand out.

"When I made the call to them to commit, it was so easy. It felt so good. I called coach Day first and he was so happy. I have never heard a coach so happy before. I talked to coach Coombs next, and he had the same feeling.

"I just feel so different and it is really exciting for me and my family."