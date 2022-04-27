SGR Podcast: What's next for Ohio State without Malaki Branham?

Malaki Branham is off to the NBA.

The former four-star small forward is Ohio State's first one-and-done since D'Angelo Russell in 2015, averaging 17 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field in 22 games since Jan. 1.

So what got him to this point and what does it mean for the development of freshmen in the future? Scarlet and Gray Report managing editor Colin Gay gives his instant reaction after speaking with both Branham and head coach Chris Holtmann.